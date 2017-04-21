(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO Tactical Leadership Programme 17-2 starts April 24

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    04.21.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    Eight F-16s and nearly 210 personnel from the 419th and 388th Fighter Wings will depart for training at Albacete Air Base, Spain for a NATO exercise next week, marking the last time the iconic multi-role fighter will likely deploy from Hill Air Force Base.

    While in Spain, the 419 FW’s 466th and 388 FW’s 421st Fighter Squadrons will participate in a month of training with other NATO Allied air forces several weeks. This multi-lateral training will focus on preparing flight leaders to become coalition air force mission commanders with instruction on tactical composite air operations and opportunities to develop tactical air expertise. Training programs like this are essential to building cohesiveness and improving interoperability and tactical understanding among Allied air forces.

    F-16 aircraft from Hill's fighter wings have been flying over the skies of northern Utah for nearly 40 years and will be transferred to Holloman AFB, NM later this year. The F-16s are being replaced by the Air Force’s newest fighter jet, the F-35A. The base will eventually be home to three operational F-35A fighter squadrons with a total of 78 aircraft by the end of 2019.

