It’s as easy as 1-2-3: MCAS Miramar vehicles need to be registered

Photo By Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams | Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., will start strictly enforcing vehicle registration on July 1, 2017. If someone is stopped without having their vehicle registered on the installation, the service member or civilian employee will be given a citation to fix it. To register your vehicle on base, visit Vehicle Registration, building 6200, located at the East Gate on MCAS Miramar. (Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams)

Marine Administrative Message (MARADMIN) 245/16 states Marine Corps bases no longer require vehicles to have a decal on their windshield. Since the MARADMIN, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, has noticed a problem with Marines, Sailors and civilian employees failing to register their vehicles on base.



MCAS Miramar Station Order P5510.2B states all active duty military, Department of Defense civilian employees, military retirees and military family members who live, work or frequently use the facilities available at MCAS Miramar shall register their vehicle(s) with the Vehicle Registration Office. Personnel reporting aboard shall register their vehicle(s) within five working days of their report date.



According to Col. Jason Woodworth, commanding officer of MCAS Miramar, the installation will start strictly enforcing vehicle registration on July 1, 2017.



“The gate guards won’t be checking every car but they will be checking at different times and intervals throughout the day to make sure the vehicle is registered on base,” said Woodworth. “Also during any traffic stops or random vehicle inspection, the vehicle’s base registration will be checked.”



During May and June, the installation is holding a registration drive urging anyone working or living on base to register their vehicle.



“Since we do not use decals anymore, we are going to be giving the service member or civilian a piece of paper proving the vehicle is registered,” said Woodworth.



It is crucial to the safety of everyone working and living on MCAS Miramar to register their vehicle, added Woodworth.



“We need to know who is coming on and going off the installation,” said Woodworth. “It is also important for the command so they can ensure the service member or civilian has all the prerequisites for driving on the installation.”



If someone is stopped without having their vehicle registered on the installation, they will be given a citation to fix it, stated Woodworth.



“The citation will give the service member or civilian five days to get their vehicle registered,” said Woodworth. “If they fix it, the citation goes away but if they do not, the service member or civilian will have to appear in the installation’s traffic court where they could get points added to their record which could eventually result in their driving privileges being suspended on base.”



According to Woodworth, the base is also having a problem with parking around base, especially in the barracks.



“I believe many Marines and Sailors have more than one vehicle,” explained Woodworth. “There are also vehicles being left during deployment or after relief of duty from MCAS Miramar whether it is end of service or a change in duty station. The final decision has not been made yet but to fix this problem, Marines and Sailors will be limited to how many cars they can register.”



To register a vehicle on MCAS Miramar, service members and civilian employees need to go to the Vehicle Registration Office, building 6200, located at the East Gate, with the following: current vehicle registration and proof of insurance, valid driver's license and an up-to-date smog certificate for vehicles six years or older. Service members and their dependents will also need a military identification card and proof of driver's improvement course if under 26. Civilian employees will also need their appropriate Department of Defense employee identification card and proof of government affiliation and motorcycle riders will need their motorcycle safety course card.



Vehicle Registration is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. For more information on vehicle registration, please contact the Vehicle Registration Office at: (858)577-1463.