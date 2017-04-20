Observance echoes impact of diversity in culture, healthcare

Photo By Marcy Sanchez | Soldiers, staff and visitors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center view a video...... read more read more Photo By Marcy Sanchez | Soldiers, staff and visitors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center view a video showing holocaust history and observed a Day of Remembrance in commemoration of the 2017 Holocaust Remembrance day, April 12. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers, staff and visitors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center observed a Day of Remembrance in commemoration of the 2017 Holocaust Remembrance day, April 12.



During the observance, guest speaker Jaime Flores, programming and education director, El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center, presented insight into the plight of many victims of the holocaust and their perseverance post-Nazi occupation.



“Six million lives were lost, six million futures were stolen,” said Flores.



Flores also emphasized to audience members the movements which started the holocaust including laws which were meant to humiliate and repress specific groups such as Jews and minorities and explained how the movements sustained and ultimately failed Nazi-Germany.



“In the early years of Nazi power, many Jews attempted to leave Germany,” said Flores. “The vast majority of Jews remained as no one could have predicted what was to come. For many that realization (of Adolf Hitler’s planned genocide of the Jews) was far too late.”



The actions of Nazi Germany influenced societies for decades. Cultivating an understanding of diversity and tolerance became significant in many cultures to deter a recurrence of World War II. Even in healthcare, cultural diversity training continues to raise awareness of different cultures and lifestyles.



For Capt. Melanie Williams, nurse with the 7223rd Medical Support Unit, and native of Loxley, Alabama, diversity training has helped in understanding her patients, as a civilian nurse in Alabama, where the region has a dialect of its own.



“Taking diversity into consideration is huge,” said Williams. “In the south there are a lot of alternative medicines in their medical care, so having insight into that culture helps in providing appropriate care.”



Williams recounts instances where communication may have been flawed if not for her understanding of local idioms. At times her patients have used terms such as “I can’t get all my water out,” which would indicate to Williams the patient is having bladder issues.



“You have to ask a lot more probing questions to understand what your patient is trying to convey,” said Williams. “It all comes back to patient safety and understanding them correctly is significant.”



Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked by the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, an opposition to Nazi Germany’s final push to transport Jews in 1943 Nazi-occupied Poland, which is commemorated on the 27th day of Nisan (first month of the ecclesiastical year) on the Hebrew calendar or April 24, on the Gregorian calendar this year.