(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D-M Fire Department’s new accreditation provides safer future for the base and community

    D-M Fire Department’s new accreditation provides safer future for the base and community

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Frankie Moore | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haji Stewart, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron...... read more read more

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Frankie Moore 

    355th Fighter Wing

    The 355th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Emergency Services here received Accredited Agency status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International March 22, 2017.

    Accreditation for both civilian and Department of Defense fire departments consists of a comprehensive self-assessment and quality improvement model that allows organizations to examine past, current and future service levels and internal performance and compare them to current research and industry best practices.

    “The process for the accreditation took over two years to complete and everyone at the fire station here has been involved in the process,” said Gary McDowell, 355th CES Fire Emergency Services assistant chief. “We are the third DOD entity in the state to be accredited and one of 61 DOD agencies worldwide that are now accredited.”

    The Fire Emergency services met the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

    “Earning this accreditation demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community,” said McDowell.

    The accreditation will allow D-M’s Fire Emergency Services to capture data more efficiently to better educate the community in order to prevent fires from happening. Providing the community with more efficient services is a main goal in the accreditation, but they won’t be the only ones benefiting from this new status.

    “The Air Force as a whole has embraced this process through the CFAI, so members that decide to make this a career will be able to provide of further assistance to other bases that they go to, especially if that station hasn’t gone through the accreditation process yet,” said Master Sgt. Jesse Roen, 355th CES Emergency Fire Station 1 assistant fire chief. “I believe that receiving Agency Accreditation status for fire departments apart of the DOD will be the movement of the future.”

    D-M’s Fire Emergency Services, along with the other accredited agencies in the state, have started an Arizona Consortium in order to spread the word about getting an Agency Accreditation status and aid those departments that are going through the process of getting one.

    The D-M Emergency Fire Services has shown their commitment to providing their community with the best possible services by finding ways to improve and become more efficient in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 04.20.2017 16:00
    Story ID: 231020
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-M Fire Department’s new accreditation provides safer future for the base and community, by A1C Frankie Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Firefighters
    D-M

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT