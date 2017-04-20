More than 150 Students attend NHCL’s STEM Fair

Photo By Michael Cole | 170420-N-JI355-014 NHCL CAMP LEJEUNE (April 20, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Michael Cole | 170420-N-JI355-014 NHCL CAMP LEJEUNE (April 20, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jason Pippenger talks to Onslow County students as part of Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event held April 20, 2017. NHCL held a STEM event for local high school and middle school students to inspire future and current generation of scientists, engineers and medical professionals to pursue naval-relevant STEM opportunities. NHCL hosted about 150 students from four area schools including Richlands High School, Swansboro Middle School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School and Northside High School. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Michael Cole/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – More than 150 Onslow County Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy students participated in events showcasing Navy medical technologies held at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Apr. 20.

NHCL pursued an aggressive outreach effort to encourage the youth in the local area to value STEM curriculum, and to consider the unique opportunities available to them in the naval medical services.

"Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune allows you the opportunity to embrace the many aspects of each area. The students get to see how pharmacist mix compounds for medicine, learn about medical devices, and get to observe Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) scenarios," said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tyrone Kimbrough. "The TCCC station is my favorite station. TCCC allows the students to see the utilization of training aids, and how they are beneficial to the training of our service men and women who deploy forward, often to combat areas."



The students were separated into smaller groups to be able to work through a series of seven stations throughout the hospital including a cardio-resuscitation station, medical laboratory, bio-medical engineering and Tactical Combat Casualty Care stations. The students’ favorite stations involved the robotic Manikins that are used in training medical professionals. They had the opportunity to operate the robots as well as perform basic life-saving procedures such as cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and heat casualty response.

"This is a great opportunity for the students to participate in exercises that coincide with what they are engaged in at school. We are able to relate that to the medical services, and more specifically, to Navy medicine,” commented Lt. Garret Hand, NHCL STEM Program Manager. “Obviously, science and medicine are closely related and we have a lot of smart people and cool things that we can show the students to get them excited and interested in Navy Medicine,” Hand continued.

Besides the realistic Manikins, the final simulation was the Tactical Combat Casualty Care demonstration where the students witnessed corpsmen entering a simulated combat training environment. Simulated improvised explosive devices (IEDS) were detonated adding to the realism of the scenario.

"The boom of that explosion startled me. I see this in war movies all of the time, but never really thought about how the military actually trained for these situations, said Sydney Morehouse, Swansboro Middle School student. “This is a real eye opening experience at how broad STEM applications can be developed and utilized.” Morehouse is using the STEM program to learn more about the sciences to prepare her for college where she plans to study neuroscience

The STEM program was implemented to show younger generations the exciting job options in the science and technology fields. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune participates in this program to demonstrate the many opportunities in the medical fields and inspire current and future generations of scientists, engineers and medical professionals to pursue naval-relevant STEM opportunities.

Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune has undergone a transformation over the last several years adding new services, expanding other areas and bringing aboard key new staff that enables the hospital to provide quality care to the warfighter, their families and veterans. Through these advancements, Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune is honored to provide patient-centered care to our family of 74,000 beneficiaries.