5 CPTS: Air Force’s Best Finance Office

The Air Force Financial Services Office of the Year was recently awarded to Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Comptroller Squadron for fiscal year 2016.



This isn’t the first time this squadron has won. Senior Master Sgt. Shirley Quevedo, 5th CPTS superintendent, added that the financial services office also won at the Air Force level for fiscal year 2013 and four times at the major command level over the last 6 years. The Financial Management Analysis Flight, also known as the Budget Office, won the Financial Management Analysis Flight of the Year for 2012 and 2014 at the MAJCOM level.



To be considered for the award, the office is judged on financial metrics, innovations and individual achievements within the work center.



“We have had the best financial metrics in this command for the last three fiscal years,” said Senior Airman Iryna Sorrell, 5th CPTS special actions supervisor. “We always hold ourselves to a higher standard. If Air Force accuracy metric is 95%, ours is set to 97%, while continuing to strive for 100%.”



Both military and civilian employees contributed to the award and have earned multiple quarterly and annual awards.



“We have some members who have been here for years and brand new Airmen right out of technical training,” Sorrell said. “Regardless of rank or skill level, everyone in this office contributes, whether it’s experience, new ideas or dedication.”



Quevedo agreed with Sorrell that everyone in the office plays a part regardless of their experience.



“The squadron has gone through numerous turnovers as a result of separations and personnel receiving orders to other bases,” Quevedo said. “Their lack of experience didn’t hinder them in producing the best financial metrics in the Air Force. We are fortunate that our Airmen, both military and civilian, have the right attitude, initiative and drive to excel in everything they do.”



Although they have collected numerous awards through the years, Sorrell said that winning isn’t the goal but more of an extra incentive.



“The goal is to get the job done right and continually improve,” Sorrell said.



With consistent training, effective communication and collaboration within the office, the squadron reached their goals and continue to pursue next year’s accolade.

