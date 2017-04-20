U.S. Naval Hospital Naples welcomes first-of-its-kind embedded Army Medical Home

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Willie R Barksdale | Capt. Steven Blivin, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples commanding officer and Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Willie R Barksdale | Capt. Steven Blivin, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples commanding officer and Lt. Col. John Misenheimer, commander, Allied Forces South (AFSOUTH) Battalion participate in a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the establishment of a new Army Medical Home. USNH Naples, Italy is the largest Naval Hospital in Europe. It's comprised of the hospital in Gricignano, Branch Health Clinic Capodichino, and a detachment at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany. USNH Naples' staff serves a diverse population of active duty, family members, NATO members, retirees and several other patients based on international collaborations and the status of forces agreement (SOFA). see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples celebrated the opening of a first-of-its kind embedded Army Medical Home in its hospital with a cake cutting ceremony March 29, 2017. The clinic offers one-stop health care services to U.S. Army commands in the Naples area.



“This is the first Navy military treatment facility worldwide to open an operational unit inside its medical home,” said Capt. Steven Blivin, USNH commanding officer. “I am so proud of how the Navy and Army are working together in order to take care of our warfighters.”



The new embedded Army Medical Home, headed up by a Navy primary care physician assistant, will care for the almost 250 soldiers in the region. The clinic offers same-day acute care and primary care services. It expands the Navy Medicine mission of ensuring the Navy and Marine Corps family is healthy, ready and on the job, to include the Army.



“I am sincerely humbled and blessed for the tremendous care that our Soldiers and their families receive here at the hospital,” said Lt. Col. John Misenheimer, commander, Allied Forces South (AFSOUTH) Battalion. “In bridging the different terminology of the services, is nice to know that we are speaking the same language.”



Through the Navy’s collaborative efforts with Army leaders, areas of opportunities to improve medical readiness for Soldiers in the region were identified in the planning of the embedded operation unit. For example, due to frequent travel many Soldiers have challenges maintaining dental health. Another challenge was how to ensure the timely recording of physical health assessments—which record service members’ medical readiness to accomplish their missions—across the branch-specific electronic health records. The collaborative health care efforts addressed these challenges and also eliminated duplicative work and unnecessary delays associated with Soldiers’ inabilities to seek care at an Army facility.



The embedded Medical Home team is equipped to serve Soldiers that often need to meet specific service-related health care requirements vastly different from the Navy. The clinic has established Army-specific checklists within its Physical Health Assessments Department, and has teamed with the hospital’s Patient Administration Department to have medical profiles entered directly into the Army Medical Protection System (MEDPROS) to ensure Army unit commanders have a true gauge of the medical readiness status of each Soldier.



“Our mission is to promote and strengthen the global ready force and be the best medical home away from home,” said USNH Naples Lt. Cmdr. Dominic Romanowski, the physician assistant heading up the Army Medical Home. “U.S. Naval Hospital Naples proudly looks forward to having the Army achieve their medical readiness goals and jointly be prepared to effectively support globally integrated operations and mission planning around the world.”

