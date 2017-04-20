(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    T-Bolts return from Southwest Asia

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Morse 

    366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Approximately 500 personnel and 20 F-15E Strike Eagles belonging to the 389th Fighter Squadron "T-Bolts," 389th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and other support units returned here April 12-14.

    The airmen and aircraft were deployed for six months to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    "If you're asking whether or not what you do every day makes a difference, there's no question," said Col. Jefferson O'Donnell, 366th Fighter Wing commander, addressing the wing. "The proof is in the combat air power Gunfighters deliver to the fight and upon the enemy."

    During the deployment, the team prepared and dropped more than 5,000 munitions on ISIS targets in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command.

    redeployment
    deployment
    mountain home afb
    gunfighter
    366 FW
    t-bolts

