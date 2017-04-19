Distinguished visitor Maj. Gen. Robert D. LaBrutta, Second Air Force commander, visited Minot Air Force Base, April 18-19,2017. LaBrutta visited multiple training facilities to include the U-1 training launch facility and Det 23 during his tour at Minot AFB. (U.S. Air Force photos/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2017 08:58
|Story ID:
|230936
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2 AF commander visits Minot AFB, by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
