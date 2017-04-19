2 AF commander visits Minot AFB

Distinguished visitor Maj. Gen. Robert D. LaBrutta, Second Air Force commander, visited Minot Air Force Base, April 18-19,2017. LaBrutta visited multiple training facilities to include the U-1 training launch facility and Det 23 during his tour at Minot AFB. (U.S. Air Force photos/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

