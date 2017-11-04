(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adapt and overcome: Muskegon native loses over 70 pounds to earn the title United States Marine

    Photo By Sgt. Immanuel Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Christopher Rogers, a native of Muskegon, Michigan, holds a...... read more read more

    MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2017

    Story by Sgt. Immanuel Johnson 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Muskegon native, Pfc. Christopher Rogers, graduated at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island South Carolina, on April 7.

    “One day I came into the recruiting office and wanted to know what it would take to become a United States Marine,” said Rogers. “I was not in good shape when I first showed up… I was told if I wanted to become a Marine I would have to lose weight.”

    Rogers ended up losing over 70 pounds altogether before shipping out to MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina for boot camp.

    “My last year in high school, I was not intrinsically motivated to pursue school after I graduated,” said Rogers. “I was job-hopping from the local supermarket to the pizza shop and realized I don’t want to be doing this the rest of my life.”

    Rogers was part of Alpha Company and excelled at the rifle range portion of boot camp earning an expert qualification which is the highest marksmanship badge a Marine can attain during recruit training.

    “During recruit training, the biggest thing I can take back to my family back home is demonstrating integrity all the time,” said Rogers. “Doing the right thing when no one is looking holds true to me and is the leadership trait I want to exemplify.”

    Rogers is expected to report to Marine Combat Training on April 17.
    “I want to make the Marine Corps a career,” said Rogers. “I think with time I will eventually be ready to start school; for now I will do my best to better myself and earn higher belts for the MCMAP [Marine Corps Martial Arts Program].

    Rogers was recruited by Staff Sgt. John M. Tracey, Recruiter, Recruiting Substation Muskegon, Recruiting Station Lansing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adapt and overcome: Muskegon native loses over 70 pounds to earn the title United States Marine, by Sgt Immanuel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

