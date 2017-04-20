Having what IT takes: big changes expected to save the Air Force more than $750,000

The 38th CEIG reduced the overall number of routers on Kadena by 25 percent, cutting the number of man hours required to maintain them as well as making it more efficient for the 18th CS to update security measures for the network.

“Our job was to standardize, simplify, optimize and improve security of the system,” said Jeff Iverson, 38th CEIG systems engineer. “It’s the first time an update like this has been done here since everything was installed. We worked the whole process through a three-phase plan.”

The first stage was for the eight-member team to identify the issues Kadena was having with its network systems.

“During the ‘discovery’ phase, we asked around the communications squadron to try and identify areas they knew needed work,” said Iverson. “We took their suggestions into account when we started building our plans.”

Each of the routers scattered across Kadena connect more than a dozen buildings, and potentially hundreds of computers, printers and telephones, to the network.

“Some of the [routers] are in places that aren’t exactly great,” said Iverson. “One was in a restricted area and required an escort every time it needed to be maintained and a few were older buildings. They weren’t being used to their full potential, so we decided to consolidate them.”

Phase two of the plan was to reduce the overall number of routers.

“Fewer routers means the communications Airmen have more time to do other things, like resolving tickets or maintaining the remaining routers,” said Iverson. “All of the buildings assigned to the underused routers were consolidated across several others. It won’t affect day-to-day terminal speed, but it will help make everything more secure and easy to maintain.”

The final part of the 38th CEIG’s job was to execute their plans. They worked with the 18th CS to consolidate the buildings assigned to underutilized terminals into active ones.

All of the downtime associated with the changes occurred after normal hours or over the weekend.

“Our goal was to have the base feel as little disruption as possible during the change,” said Phuong Nguyen, 38th CEIG systems engineer. “Our team worked 12-to-14 hours a day for around a month to minimize the impact on the base while we made the jobs for the communications Airmen easier.”

