Missing Marine in Hawaii Found Deceased

Courtesy Photo | Logo of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367) based at Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Logo of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367) based at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – Pfc. Tyler Wechsler, a Marine with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, was found deceased by the Honolulu Police Department on a hiking trail 18 April.



“Private First Class Wechsler was a valued member of our squadron, and his loss is deeply felt,” said Lt. Col. Frank Makoski, commanding officer of HMLA-367. “Our hearts are with his family and friends.”



Wechsler, 21, a native of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, trained as an airframes mechanic. He joined the Marine Corps May 2, 2016, and was promoted to private first class November 1, 2016. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal.



The death is currently under investigation, and no further information is available at this time. We ask that media please respect the family's privacy during this challenging time.



For additional information and the most up-to-date news follow our official Twitter account @IIIMEF or contact III Marine Expeditionary Force public affairs at IIIMEFPAO@usmc.mil.