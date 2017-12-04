3rd Air Force commander visits Airmen in Africa

Photo By Master Sgt. Paul Gorman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sherrill with the 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Paul Gorman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sherrill with the 870th Air Expeditionary Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Brian Mardy with the 81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron join Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, commander of the 3rd Air Force and 17th Expeditionary Air Force for lunch at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti April 12, 2017. Clark was accompanied by Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Easton, U.S. Air Forces Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa command chief, on a visit with deployed Airmen, to gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission in East Africa, and express their appreciation to the many U.S. Airmen deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman) see less | View Image Page

Djibouti - Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, 3rd Air Force and 17th Expeditionary Air Force commander led a visit to Camp Lemonnier, April 10-13 to engage with Airman deployed to the installation and surrounding duty stations.



The visit allowed Clark and accompanying leadership to gain a better understanding of the Air Force mission in East Africa, and express their appreciation to the many U.S. Airmen deployed throughout the region.



Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Easton, U.S. Air Forces Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa command chief, joined Clark in offering his appreciation to the deployed service members.



“Thank you for what you do each day,” Easton said. “For what you are doing, what you’ve already done, and thank you all for coming together as a team.”



Easton continued by expressing his amazement at the diversity of rotational forces operating in Africa; active duty, reserve, and National Guard Airmen from all over the world, and all walks of life, coming together for one common good.



In addition to visiting with numerous Airmen in their work centers, Clark and Easton took the time to recognize outstanding performers, engage in mealtime discussions and hold an all hands call with Airmen deployed to Camp Lemonnier.



Both expressed the importance of balancing priorities, with an emphasis on maintaining strong family bonds while deployed.



They also challenged attending Airmen to recognize the importance of their contribution to the mission, and help their coworkers and subordinates to do so as well.



“What your doing every day connects to the highest levels of our national security and the objectives that we’re trying to achieve.” Clark stated. “That’s really why we’re here. It’s why we wear the uniform, and it’s something that we all have in common.”



Clark concluded the all hands call by reiterating the significance of each Airman’s role in the mission of the U.S. military in East Africa.



“You are here in Djibouti, owning the commitment that you made when you raised your right hand and answered your nations call.” Clark said. “Thank you for committing to that higher purpose, and doing what your doing every day.”