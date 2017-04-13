Freestate ChalleNGe honor nation with reveille and retreat

Personnel from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command and various commands on post gathered to observe the cadets from the Maryland Freestate ChalleNGe Academy performing the Retreat Ceremony at the McBride Field on April 13.



Prior to the ceremony, Command Sgt. Major Kenneth Graham, senior enlisted leader for the 20th CBRNE, offered remarks about the importance of the ceremony followed by Mr. Lauren Lydic, the academy’s deputy director, who talked about the purpose and benefits of the Academy.



According to Master Sgt. Brian Mincey, leader of the training section for the 20th CBRNE, this was an opportunity for everyone to reflect on the significance of the ceremony and a gest of encouragement for the cadets. It was also an opportunity for the academy leadership to speak about the importance of the academy.



The cadets conduct the Reveille and the Retreat Ceremony every day on the Edgewood side of Aberdeen Proving Ground at 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.



“Prior to this day only I and the unit NCOs tasked with flag detail had observed the cadets conducting the ceremony,” said Mincey. “This was their shining opportunity and the time for the various commands to observe.”



The Maryland Freestate ChalleNGe Academy is a tuition-free program which offers to at-risk adolescents from 16 to 18 years old an opportunity to change their future by providing the skills, education and self-discipline needed to become responsible, productive citizens.

