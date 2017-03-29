UCT 2 Completes Underwater Repairs in Thailand

Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2’s Construction Diving Detachment Charlie (CDDC) completed critical maintenance on Thailand’s Thung Prong Pier as part of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific’s Thung Prong Pier Service Life Extension project, March 29.



Thailand’s Thung Prong pier is an important waterfront facility that is utilized by the Royal Thai Navy and its allies. At nearly 40 years old, the structural members were beginning to corrode, diminishing the future service life of the pier. The project worked to restore the pier using a combination of contractor, U.S. Navy, and Royal Thai Navy efforts. The underwater portions were tasked to UCT 2 and their Royal Thai Navy (RTN) diver counterparts to be completed during Exercise Cobra Gold, 2017.



CDDC and the RTN divers completed the installation of a cathodic protection system that will diminish the corrosion on the pier and greatly extend its service life. The grueling work, which consisted of lifting and welding 187 lbs. aluminum anodes onto underwater steel piles, was initially planned to take nearly five months, but the divers placed the last of the 367 anodes on the pier just two and a half months after starting the project.



“When we started this project, there were a lot of unknowns. A welding job of this scope had never been done by the UCTs,” said Construction Mechanic 1st Class John Monahan, project supervisor. “Dangerously fast current and razor-sharp pile growths were difficulties we knew we’d face. As we progressed though, the guys had some great ideas of how to work more efficiently and the pace just picked up.”



As diving Seabees, CDDC used their unique skills as divers and construction workers to complete the task at hand. Underwater hydraulic tools were used to clean the piles and grind metal down to a smooth surface ideal for welding conditions. The divers then used lift bags to allow for easier handling and placement of the heavy anodes before finally welding them in place. Each dive took between four and seven hours of bottom time.



Despite the long days and arduous conditions, the detachment enjoyed the work.



“This job is what is great about being UCT,” said Equipment Operator 3rd Class Thomas Dahlke. “The dives were long and challenging, but we thrive on working hard underwater. It’s what we pride ourselves on.”



This was UCT 2 CDDC’s first stop in their six-month deployment to the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility.



UCT 2 provides construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of waterfront and underwater facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations. Underwater Construction technicians have the unique ability of performing shallow, deep water, and terrestrial construction.

