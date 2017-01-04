Former The Villages resident joins innovative advocacy efforts in the U.S. Navy for victims of sexual assault

April marks sexual assault awareness and prevention month and the military has focused much effort on its prevention and care for victims of sexual assault. One program lauded as an innovative approach to victim support is the U.S. Navy’s Victims’ Legal Counsel Program.



Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Fraser, a military lawyer with the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, was chosen as one of the Navy’s Victims’ Legal Counsel (VLC) in the Pacific Region to carry-on this program. Fraser provides legal services to eligible victims of sexual offenses, including assistance and advocacy in the investigative and military justice processes. The VLC Program became fully operational on Jan. 1, 2014 and now consists of 33 specially trained judge advocates in 25 fleet locations around the world.



Fraser started her Navy career as a helicopter pilot flying the venerable UH-H3 and VH-3 deploying twice the Arabian Gulf in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. She went on to be an attorney and served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Kings’ County District Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn. In 2015, she was personally selected by the Judge Advocate General of the Navy to serve as a VLC.



“The Navy is committed to protecting the rights and interests of victims of sexual assault and ensuring the administration of a fair, transparent and efficient military justice system that guarantees due process for the accused and promotes good order and discipline,” said Vice Adm. James Crawford III, Judge Advocate General of the Navy.



The Navy implemented the VLC Program to offer a military attorney to represent and assist victims of sexual offenses. VLC assist victims with legal decisions; represent them in military courts; advocate on their behalf to investigators, commanders, and prosecutors; and provide other legal advice and assistance connected to the sexual offense. VLC operate independently and are not within the chain of command of the offender, the victim or prosecutors. Since the Program’s inception, Navy VLC have assisted more than 2,780 victims around the world (as of April 2017).



“The VLC Program, through its VLCs and paralegals, strengthens the voice of sexual assault victims ensuring their voice is heard throughout the military justice process,” said Fraser.



The VLC Program helps victims understand the investigative and military justice processes, which can sometimes become overwhelming to a victim.



“Helping those victims who have been harmed is an honor, “said Fraser.



Fraser is making an impact on the world as a Navy lawyer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2017 Date Posted: 04.19.2017 12:33 Story ID: 230827 Location: US Hometown: THE VILLAGES, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former The Villages resident joins innovative advocacy efforts in the U.S. Navy for victims of sexual assault, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.