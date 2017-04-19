SMA Dailey visits Adazi

Photo By Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler | ADAZI, Latvia – Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey visits with Soldiers from...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler | ADAZI, Latvia – Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey visits with Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, as part of his visit to Ādaži military base as a part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, April 19. SMA Dailey chatted with Soldiers to ask them a little more about themselves as well as anything they would like to see changed within the Army. Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler) see less | View Image Page

Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey visited the Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, at Adazi, April 19, 2017. Dailey visited several locations on the base, to include a tent gym, the theater and the dining facility.



The unit is stationed at Adazi under Operation Atlantic Resolve, which demonstrates the U.S. commitment to NATO Allies by protecting common interests.



Dailey began the day by participating in physical training with Soldiers from Scout Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company. The session began with preparation drills before progressing into a muscle failure regimen with five exercises and various time periods. Each cycle placed a heavy emphasis on push-ups and cardio. The session ended with recovery drills and Dailey addressing the platoon.



At 1130, the U.S. Soldiers on Adazi convened in the post theater for an open inquiry with Dailey. He covered numerous topics like the Army's height and weight standards, and military school options.



Dailey explained the standards, citing several reasons for support. Excess weight, even muscles, poses a risk for evacuating casualties on the battlefield. Unchecked weight causes unnecessary strain on the body, comprising overall health. Finally, an unhealthy body will slow the recovery time of a serious injury.



The Army doesn't need its Soldiers to be bodybuilders or marathon runners but it also can't allow for lax body requirements, said Dailey.



For military schools, Dailey advised the Soldiers to not chase prestigious badges. Military schools further education but only if the skills are in continuous practice.



Fill the needs of the unit and of the Army but be sensible, Dailey suggested.



Other topics included the Army's beard policy, deployed single parents, the push for reenlistment, and deployed Soldiers. He addressed the area of responsibility for Kuwait and Pacific Command.



"There is not a single Brigade Combat Team that is not prepared to deploy within the next 12 hours," Dailey declared, confident in the skills and readiness of his fellow Soldiers.



As the open inquiry came to a close, he moved to the dining facility for lunch.



Personal introductions at the table included the Soldiers' hometowns. As lunch died down, Dailey asked the table for the Soldiers' questions and concerns.



The subjects discussed were changes of black boots to tan boots, Dailey's opinion on non-deployable status, equipment availability for parts on order and access to certain programs/facilities.



In particular, Dailey was interested in the lack of an Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) facilities in Latvia.



The concern was posed by Sgt. Sean LaBeef, M1A2 Gunner for 1st Platoon, Alpha Company. LaBeef noticed the difference from his brief time in Poland in January.



A proper barber with knowledge of military standards would be appreciated, LaBeef said. For now, the unit has a Soldier who acts as barracks barber.



There's products in the U.S. that not many Soldiers have access to and he wishes to change that, LaBeef said.



Dailey had a note taken down to address that issue, and said he would see what he could do.



"He's knowledgeable," LaBeef said about Daily. "And it seems like he really cares."





---

U.S. Army Europe is uniquely positioned in its 51st country area of responsibility to advance American strategic interests in Europe and Eurasia. The relationships we build during more than 1,000 theater security cooperation events in more than 40 countries each year lead directly to support for multinational contingency operations around the world, strengthen regional partnership and enhance global security