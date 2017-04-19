First quarter’s top Airmen earn training center recognition

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Cindy Dickson, Senior NCO of the quarter, Tech. Sgt. Charles Pugh, NCO of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Cindy Dickson, Senior NCO of the quarter, Tech. Sgt. Charles Pugh, NCO of the quarter, and Ron Waite, civillian of the quarter, were recognized for their outstanding service from January to March 2017, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. (U.S. Air National Guard file artwork) see less | View Image Page

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. – The Commander, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center announced here, April 14, the Civilian, NCO and Senior NCO of the Quarter for January to March.



“Please join me in congratulating … Ron Waite, Tech. Sgt. Charles Pugh and Master Sgt. Cindy Dickson as our first quarter award winners,” said Col. Kevin M. Donovan, commander, in a staff-wide email.



“Thank you … for your outstanding contributions to the TEC mission and our local community,” said Donovan.



Civilian of the Quarter, Category Three, is Ron Waite, broadcast engineer.



Leaders named Waite responsible as the technical lead at the Air National Guard Readiness Center Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, MD., and its successful broadcast to 90 Wings, across the Air National Guard.



Waite added Skype to the broadcast facility, expanding the unit’s capability to deliver educational content and senior leader messaging to a wider viewing audience, as well as provided help-desk services for 172 Warrior Network receiver sites.



Waite re-engineered the touch panels in the campus’s lecture halls, which provided greater user flexibility and reliability as well as circumvented more than $10,000 in contractor cost.



Citing him as a man forever on a mission, Waite’s supervisor said that he worked tirelessly to support the General Officer Staff Support Course, ANG recruiter and chaplain training, and many other customers, all the while researching new technologies to expand his engineering knowledge and deliver new campus capabilities.



NCO of the Quarter is Tech. Sgt. Charles Pugh, enlisted professional military education instructor.



Pugh’s supervisors said that he groomed future enlisted leaders through 167 hours of instruction, 108 Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) credit hours, and evaluated 1,600 performance goals, as well as produced 12 Airman leadership school graduates and one distinguished graduate.



Pugh facilitated three IST events, and educated 18 instructors, as well as ensured instructional consistency for two lessons and one assignment. He also developed the ALS physical training program, designed and supervised 10 workouts, and ensured participant safety.



In addition to his primary duties, Pugh completed six semester hours toward his Masters in Business Administration in Project Management with a 4.0 GPA. He helped represent the organization at the blood drive honor event, where the TEC was one of 10 organizations recognized for blood donations coordinated with students.



Finally, Pugh proffered a Masonic Lodge event that raised $1,000 for the Shriners Children's Hospital and local youth.



Senior NCO of the Quarter is Master Sgt. Cindy Dickson, distance learning superintendent.



Supervisors said that Dickson led a five-person ALS Blended Learning Course team and oversaw 160 curriculum hours that graduated 37 students and awarded 333 CCAF credits.



As the CCAF Affiliated School Liaison, she tracked and logged more than 28,000 instructor hours and ensured preparedness for the Program Management Review and SACS accreditation.



Dickson organized the ALS banquets, managed a $2,000 budget and arranged for a memorable event for its graduates and guests.



Calling her always fitness minded, her supervisors said that Dickson led a fitness group for accommodating a variety of fitness levels. She also volunteered at an assisted living facility for 40 residents who do not have local family members. They also called her a key member of the 134th Air Refueling Wing and TEC joint mentoring mixer and led an instructional breakout on Positivity through Tribulations to educate on 26 junior Airman on resiliency and coping with adversity.



