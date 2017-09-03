AFGSC ISAG team visits Warren

This was the first missile wing visit on the ISAG’s agenda as it initiates a strategic-level assessment and review of AFGSC operations in order to enhance the command’s organize, train and equip responsibilities.



“The ISAG review will positively impact our ICBM mission and nuclear Airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Cotton, 20th AF and Task Force 214 commander. “The Sentinels of 20th Air Force can expect their feedback to flow directly to the Air Force Global Strike commander, to drive future improvements to our warfighting capability. We are committed to continuous improvement at all levels to ensure we always take care of Airmen as they execute the mission.”



Former Air Force Chief of Staff retired General Larry Welch leads the ISAG team, which also consists of several retired Air Force senior leaders. The group toured the 90th Missile Wing and talked with Airmen of all ranks who execute the ICBM mission. This included briefings with Airmen from several units on base, a trip to a missile alert facility and launch control center, and a tour of the maintenance facilities.



Discussions with Airmen focused on how previous changes have impacted their daily duties, how to improve broken processes and ways to better the quality of life for members and their families.



“This visit was important and this assessment will ensure we continue to invest in and maintain not only our nation's nuclear deterrent, but also the men and women that support our vital mission,” said Lt. Col. Grant Fowler, 790th Missile Maintenance Squadron commander.



In the future, Airmen can expect enhancements to mission execution as evidenced by past visits with the same intent. Welch previously visited missile wings in 2011 and 2013 under the Defense Science Board Independent Assessment, which resulted in 58 recommendations shared across wings, major commands and Headquarters Air Force.

