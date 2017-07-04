Home of Champions Update

Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO- Sgt. 1st Class Mark Weeks, Shotgun Team Chief, from Clinton Township,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO- Sgt. 1st Class Mark Weeks, Shotgun Team Chief, from Clinton Township, Michigan, engages a target while demonstrating his shooting skills at the Association of College Unions International Shotgun Demo at National Shooting Complex Gun Club in San Antonio, Texas, March 30. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

USAMU PAO

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) competitive shooting teams work daily to be the best marksmen in the world. Here is a review of their accomplishments for the week ending April 2.



Competitions

Staff Sgt. John Browning, Action Shooting Team, from Jackson, Georgia, finished second place in the limited division at the 2017 United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Area One Championship in St.George, Utah, March 29-30.



Specialist Jacob Hetherington, Action Shooting Team, from Prescott, Arizona, placed second in the production division at the 2017 USPSA Area One Championships in St. George, Utah, March 29-30.



The USPSA is the national governing body for practical shooting in the United States.. Also known as dynamic shooting or action shooting, practical shooting is a sport where the competitors attempt to unite the three principles of precision, power and speed. Practical shooting competitors use a firearm of a certain minimum power (caliber) to score as many points as possible.



Both USAMU Soldiers were within one percent of taking the top spot in each of their respective divisions.



Sgt. 1st Class Josh Richmond, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Shotgun Team, from Hillsgrove, Pennsylvania, teamed up with Sgt. 1st Class Mark Weeks, Shotgun Team Chief, from Clinton Township, Michigan, to give a Shotgun demo and meet and greet with Association of College Unions International (ACUI) shooters in San Antonio, Texas, March 30.



Richmond was also able to interact with the crowd, allowing him to share his Army story while showcasing the value of the Army as an institution.



The ACUI is one of the oldest associations in higher education, and dates to 1914. This association is the largest organization that represents student activity centers and student unions in the United States. As of 2016, the organization has 522 member institutions in ten countries.



