USARCENT personnel shadow 121st Boston Marathon

Sgt. Douglas Long, a Soldier with 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, signs his name after placing third in the men's division with a time of less than three hours, 20 minutes, in Camp Arifjan's first Boston Marathon Shadow Run, April 17, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. This race shadowed the 121st Boston Marathon, and gave deployed personnel an opportunity to run in the famous 26.2-mile marathon. More than 300 people participated in the shadow run. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kimberly Browne, USARCENT Public Affairs)

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Personnel from throughout U.S. Army Central’s area of operations traveled to Camp Arifjan’s Zone 1 Fitness Center to participate in the Camp’s inaugural Boston Marathon Shadow Run, April 17.

The shadow run gave deployed personnel the opportunity to run in the well-known marathon, where it shadowed the 121st Boston Marathon. And more than 300 people registered and participated.