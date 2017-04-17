(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARCENT personnel shadow 121st Boston Marathon

    USARCENT personnel shadow 121st Boston Marathon

    Photo By Sgt. Kimberly Browne | Sgt. Douglas Long, a Soldier with 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade...... read more read more

    KUWAIT

    04.17.2017

    Story by Sgt. Kimberly Browne 

    U.S. Army Central

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Personnel from throughout U.S. Army Central’s area of operations traveled to Camp Arifjan’s Zone 1 Fitness Center to participate in the Camp’s inaugural Boston Marathon Shadow Run, April 17.
    The shadow run gave deployed personnel the opportunity to run in the well-known marathon, where it shadowed the 121st Boston Marathon. And more than 300 people registered and participated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 04.19.2017 04:25
    Story ID: 230794
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT personnel shadow 121st Boston Marathon, by SGT Kimberly Browne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Third Army
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    Boston Marathon
    US Army Central
    Patton's Own
    Third Always First
    121st Boston Marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT