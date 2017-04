Date Taken: 04.19.2017 Date Posted: 04.19.2017 00:38 Story ID: 230792 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ready Press Newsletter, by SGT Kelsey Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.