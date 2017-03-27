Faces of Beale: 1st Lt. Christine

“After 9/11 I wanted to serve my country and protect everybody. Joining the military is big in my family so I enlisted in the Air Force as security forces. I was enlisted for a year on active duty and for four years in the reserves. I originally enlisted with the goal of commissioning. I also wanted to become an officer to change some of the issues I saw while enlisted, so I went to Syracuse University. After I went through ROTC, I commissioned into intelligence. Now as an officer, I enjoy working to fix any problems which may arise.”

