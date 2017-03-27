(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of Beale: 1st Lt. Christine

    “…Enlisted with the goal of commissioning…”

    Photo By Jeffrey Schultze | 1st Lt. Christine, 9th Intelligence Squadron mission operations commander, poses for a...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2017

    Story by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “After 9/11 I wanted to serve my country and protect everybody. Joining the military is big in my family so I enlisted in the Air Force as security forces. I was enlisted for a year on active duty and for four years in the reserves. I originally enlisted with the goal of commissioning. I also wanted to become an officer to change some of the issues I saw while enlisted, so I went to Syracuse University. After I went through ROTC, I commissioned into intelligence. Now as an officer, I enjoy working to fix any problems which may arise.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.18.2017 19:19
    Story ID: 230778
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Beale: 1st Lt. Christine, by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Faces of Beale

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT