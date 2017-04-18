(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GAS! GAS! GAS! 3/2 Marines receive CBRN training

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    04.18.2017

    Story by Pfc. Taylor Cooper 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines received training on the proper application of the M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask, as well as their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear before learning about different chemical agents and their effects on the human body.

    With current potential chemical threats around the world, this is important for Marines to expand their knowledge about this subject so they can stay protected and stay in the fight, said Cpl. Brandon Smith, a CBRN defense specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division.

    “The main agent we were trying to emphasize out here was sarin nerve gas,” said Smith. “I was trying to convey to the Marines the lethality and the graveness of things that have been going on in Syria recently and the potential challenge that our Marines could face.”

    Sarin gas is a colorless and odorless nerve agent that attacks the nervous system, resulting in the victim losing control of the body’s muscular system that can lead to convulsive spasms. Directly inhaling the substance anywhere from one to ten minutes after exposure can lead to death.

    The Marines learned and practiced how to properly apply the MOPP gear with full protective gear over it. Marines practiced donning the MOPP gear in a simulated chemical attack, while given a time limit of only four minutes. This short four minutes gave the rest of the team the opportunity to provide security while still having enough time to put on the gear themselves.

    “MOPP gear is extremely important,” said Smith. “It allows the Marines to operate in a contaminated environment if the need arises; if there is ever a threat level where CBRN weapons are being used it allows the Marines to continue to operate and carry out the mission.”

    Being deployed to increasingly unstable environments increases the importance of knowing how to use the MOPP gear.

    “Due to the recent events, it’s very relevant for our Marines to know the capabilities, as well as limitations, of our protective gear,” said Smith.

