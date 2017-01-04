Jackson Hole High School graduate joins innovative advocacy efforts in the U.S. Navy for victims of sexual assault

April marks sexual assault awareness and prevention month and the military has focused much effort on its prevention and care for victims of sexual assault. One program lauded as an innovative approach to victim support is the U.S. Navy’s Victims’ Legal Counsel Program.



Lt. Cmdr. Tim Bergstrom, a military lawyer with the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, was chosen as one of the Navy’s Victims’ Legal Counsel (VLC) in Navy Region Southwest to carry-on this new program. Bergstrom provides legal services to eligible victims of sexual offenses, including assistance and advocacy in the investigative and military justice processes. The VLC Program became fully operational on Jan. 1, 2014 and now consists of 33 specially trained judge advocates in 25 fleet locations around the world.



Bergstrom started his career as a Legal Assistance Attorney and Defense Counsel providing legal assistance and advice to active duty service members, retirees, and their eligible dependents. As a Defense Counsel he represented service members at courts-martial and administrative boards. He went on to serve as a Deputy Command Judge Advocate attached to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During his time on board, the Reagan deployed in support of Operation New Dawn and Operation Enduring Freedom. He went on to serve as a Trial Counsel at Region Legal Service Office Southwest where he prosecuted violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice at General and Special Courts-Martial. In September 2016, Bergstrom was personally selected by the Judge Advocate General of the Navy to serve as a VLC.



“The Navy is committed to protecting the rights and interests of victims of sexual assault and ensuring the administration of a fair, transparent and efficient military justice system that guarantees due process for the accused and promotes good order and discipline,” said Vice Adm. James Crawford III, Judge Advocate General of the Navy.



The Navy implemented the VLC Program to offer a military attorney to represent and assist victims of sexual offenses. VLC assist victims with legal decisions; represent them in military courts; advocate on their behalf to investigators, commanders, and prosecutors; and provide other legal advice and assistance connected to the sexual offense. VLC operate independently and are not within the chain of command of the offender, the victim or prosecutors. Since the Program’s inception, Navy VLC have assisted more than 2,780 victims around the world (as of April 2017).



“As a Defense Counsel, Command Judge Advocate, and Trial Counsel, I began to see the need for victims of sexual assault to have their own attorneys. The investigation and litigation of sexual assault cases in the military is complex and victims’ rights are best protected by providing the victim an attorney with whom they can form a privileged and confidential relationship,” said Bergstrom.



The VLC Program helps victims understand the investigative and military justice processes, which can sometimes become overwhelming to a victim.



“Many victims are reluctant to report that they have been sexually assaulted. Knowing that they will have their own attorney to advocate for them and protect their rights throughout the process helps ease some of the stress that comes with reporting a sexual assault,” said Bergstrom.

Bergstrom is making an impact on the world as a Navy lawyer.

