    Kids Fest: Come fun, come all

    Alex, a 4-year-old military child, gets a train painted on his face during Kids Fest

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2017

    Story by Pvt. Zoe Garbarino 

    3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, Ga. – Child Youth and School Services (CYSS) hosted a Kids Fest celebration April 8 at Newman Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, in honor of Month of the Military Child.

    At Kids Fest, Families explored different military vehicles, played games and learned about programs available to service members, Families and DOD civilians on Fort Stewart. Attendees relaxed and enjoyed activities like outdoor Jenga and inflatable sumo wrestling.

    “My favorite activity was sumo wrestling because I was able to have fun with my Family,” said Camille Nicole, a 14-year-old military child.

    “Not only does this event give me time to spend with my kids, but it lets them do activities out of their daily routine,” said Lt. Col. Jayson Putnam, the battalion commander of 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “Instead of staying inside all day, they can come out, get their face painted and look at military equipment.”

    Information booths, like the one manned by the Army Community Service program, provided resources available to military Families in relation to National Child Abuse Awareness Month and Autism Awareness Month, which are also recognized in April. Representatives from Family Readiness Support Assistance and Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program were also present.

    “Because this is a younger audience, this is a great time for child abuse agencies to make themselves available to the community, not just for the parents but for the child to know that it’s okay for them to speak up when needed,” said Maria Boiza, a program operation specialist for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation center at Stewart.

    Along with Kids Fest, CYSS hosts other events throughout the year, like the America’s Kids Run or the Zombie Run.

