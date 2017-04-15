SEATTLE, Wash.— Service members and veterans from around the Pacific Northwest came together at Safeco Field in Seattle for the 15th Annual Salute to Armed Forces Night, April 15.



The Seattle Mariners and Safeco Field honored service members and veterans in a pregame ceremony, meet and greet with the players, and discounted tickets to see the Mariners take on the Texas Rangers.



“The experience of being on the field was impressive and it’s wonderful to be honored as a veteran,” said Richard Watson, commander of VFW Post 2995. “Knowing that people are this patriotic and care about the veterans and armed forces is really something that I love to see.”



Service members from each branch of the armed forces and military veterans marched out onto the field to line up on the first and third base lines prior to the singing of the Nation Anthem. Seattle Mariners players stood side by side with service members and veterans on the first and third base lines while the anthem played.



“This was my first time participating in the event,” said Cpl. Todd Smith, assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Bangor. “Being part of the honorary color guard was a great way to represent our country, our colors and our battalion.”



Service members unfurled a large American flag in the center of the outfield while Navy Band Northwest performed the National Anthem from behind home plate. During the National Anthem the color guard, which consisted of U.S. Marines and Sailors, paraded the colors throughout the outfield.



“Seeing all the families, friends and even strangers coming out to support and honor the armed forces is really special, it’s definitely an event you should attend,” said Smith.



The ceremony concluded with six service members, each representing their respective branch, who were selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and nine others who were selected to stand on the field with players from the Seattle Mariners at their respective positions and receive autographs.



“It was pretty amazing opportunity to be on the field and stand on first base, meet the players and be part of a ceremony to honor those who served before me,” said Yeoman 3rd Class Austin Toth. “It’s an honor to be invited to participate.”



Once the pregame ceremony concluded, veterans and service members had the chance to look down from their seats in Safeco Field and watch the Seattle Mariners take the field, where they had just stood.



During the game, past and current service members were asked to stand up in the stadium to be recognized for their sacrifices and received a standing ovation from the crowd.



The Seattle Mariners went on to shut out the Texas Rangers in a 5-0 victory in front of a crowd of more than 30,000 spectators.

