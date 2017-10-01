Air Force selects 929 for promotion to captain

To view the lists, go to the Air Force Portal (https://my.af.mil/) and select the promotion link, or log in to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/), select “Any” from the drop down menu, enter “Active Duty: Officer Promotions Home Page” in the search window and scroll down to the promotion select list section.



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions (http://www.retirees.af.mil/mypers).

