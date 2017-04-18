Advanced Trauma Life Support Training is now available at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune

Photo By William Townsend | 170324-N-PL780-001 Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune (Mar. 24, 2017) – Lt. Cmdr. Joseph...... read more read more Photo By William Townsend | 170324-N-PL780-001 Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune (Mar. 24, 2017) – Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Kotora, a physician at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, practices Intubation on a Manikin during one of the hospital's trauma drills utilizing the skills practiced in Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS). Intubation is the process of inserting a tube, called an endotracheal tube (ET), through the mouth and then into the airway. This is done so that a patient can be placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing. (Official U.S. Navy photo by William Townsend/ Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune is now offering Advanced Trauma Life Support course to its staff. Recently accredited under the American College of Surgeons by the Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery Military Training Liaison Office, NHCL completed their first courses March 24, 2017. The first of many ATLS courses to come, instructors at NHCL taught the most up-to-date techniques in assessing and management of trauma patients to a class of nine physicians.



Utilizing trauma manikins, students were trained and tested on how to assess a patient’s condition, resuscitate and stabilize that patient, and to determine if their medical needs exceed the hospital’s capacity. These skills are the basis for trauma care and ATLS focuses on a safe, reliable method providers can employ consistently.



“When they [trauma cases] happen, rapid management is required. This course reinforced those skills used in clinical practice,” said Lt. Mathew Richter, a Family Medicine provider and one of the first ATLS students at NHCL.



Readiness is NHCL’s primary mission and can take on many forms, including trauma care. Readiness is also closely tied to our relationship and partnerships with the community. “One of our goals in the future is to open this course up to civilian providers. This will deepen our partnerships with local hospitals, and establish more teaching opportunities for our instructors,” said Cmdr. Jeanne Lewandowski, Director for Quality Management. “It is imperative that our providers maintain their instructor certifications and the best way to do that is by teaching,” continued Lewandowski.

Currently NHCL has 20 instructors and will teach the ATLS course quarterly. To meet readiness standards, active duty military medical providers are required to complete ATLS prior to any deployment or overseas posting.



Beyond supporting readiness standards, having the ability to provide training locally will result in savings in travel costs. “By offering this course at NHCL, the hospital will save nearly $3,000 for each military medical provider trained here.” said Lewandowski.

Prior to being accredited to teach locally, NHCL providers would have to travel to other locations for ATLS training. Now, with 20 instructors, NHCL’s Staff Education and Training department will offer the course quarterly.



ATLS was developed by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Committee on Trauma (COT) creating a systematic and concise approach to assessing and managing injured patients. The program is established in more than 60 countries worldwide, and more than half of all ATLS activity is conducted outside of the United States, according to the American College of Surgeons.



Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune has undergone transformations over the last several years and will continue into the future adding new services, expanding other areas such as the emergency department and bringing aboard key staff that ensures the hospital’s readiness and provide quality care to the warfighter, their families and veterans. Through these advancements, Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune is honored to provide patient-centered care to our family of 74,000 beneficiaries.