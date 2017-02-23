Georgians and Marines meld forces at JMRC

Photo By Sgt. Karen Sampson | U.S. Marine Corps Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Detachment and Georgian soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Karen Sampson | U.S. Marine Corps Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Detachment and Georgian soldiers of the 23rd Infantry Battalion participated in Close Air Support Situational Training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's training area, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 6. This "stress-under-fire" reaction lane kicks off the current Georgian Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE), Jan. 29 - Feb. 26, integrating the units in preparation for deployment. The U.S. Marines and the Georgian Soldiers executed training at an urban MOUT sight and incorporated training mentor​s​, logistic and air assets from the U.S. Army, Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. The MRE is a U.S.M.C.-lead exercise involving nearly 900 Soldiers from Georgia, Hungary and the U.S. The MRE is based on the current operational environment to prepare the 23rd Inf. Bn. (Georgian) for offensive, defensive, and a deployment in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson/ released) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany -- Georgian Soldiers of the 23rd Light Infantry Battalion and the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Detachment Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), from North Carolina, recently completed the Georgian Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE), Jan. 29 - Feb. 26, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.

The ANGLICO Marines and the Georgian 23rd Lt. In. Bn. will now deploy to a security mission protecting Bagram Airfield, the densely populated U.S. forward operating base in Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group (MCSCG), Virginia Beach, Va., served as OCTs and planners for this combined Georgian-U.S.M.C. exercise. Both sides worked hard this past month to ensure their integration at the tactical level in preparation for their deployment.

"The MCSCGs during this exercise replicate our mission set in Afghanistan," said Lt. Col. Beka Ambroladze, Commander of the Georgian 23rd Lt. In. Bn. "The exercise at JMRC is exact preparation for what we will do in the upcoming months."



The U.S. Marines' partnership with Georgian military, and direction of the Georgian MRE exemplifies interoperability, a keystone in JMRCs training methodology. JMRC's Bullseye Team, Falcon Team and Warhog Team played integral roles in hosting all parties at the training center, ranging from JTAC (Joint Terminal Attack Controller) operations, providing air assets and training lane safety Observer, Coach and Trainers (OCT).

"Overall, the MRE is well planned and resourced," said Ambroladze. "We are happy with all of the support and feel ready for this deployment."

An asset to preparation, MCSCG's training plan incorporates Joint Services and multinational forces, said Marine Staff Sgt. Jon Traylor, a JTAC Advisor and Fundamentals Instructor.

"We coordinated liaisons, training, ground maneuver and air assets, and logistic support from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Georgian and Hungarian Armed Forces," he said.

MCSCGs created a series of complex problems for the training units in a fast moving environment combining all the unit's assets and replicating elements they will be exposed to once in theater, added Traylor

"ANGLICO helps the Georgians increase their understanding of the integration of close air support and rendering support for medical evacuation," said USMC Capt. Cameron Barker, Support Arms Liaison Team Delta Lead (SALT) and 2d ANGLICO OIC supporting the Georgian Deployment program. "The Georgians have the ability to call for close air support and perform MEDEVAC planning on their own, ANGLICO is here to facilitate the American assets."



This deployment is Barker's second rotation with ANGLICO and a Georgian Light Infantry Battalion.

Due to the need to rapidly integrate ANGLICOs mission capabilities with the Georgian Lt. In. Bn., early training lanes during the MRE offered advanced repetitions of ground to air operations training. The unit patrolled the training area's MOUT (Military Operations on Urban Terrain) sites incorporating air assets for casualty evacuations and call for fire.

"In Afghanistan we will provide the Boeing AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Blackhawk, F-16 E and some unmanned air systems (UAS) providing over watch, casualty evacuation and any kinetic fires for defense," said Barker.

Each day, the training area's eastern skies filled with hammering beats of UH-60s conducting air assault transport, JTAC training or performing multiple cold-load and MEDEVAC training operations. The din and dust matched by ground maneuvers with the 100-plus MRAPs (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle) performing patrols, transport or quick reaction force (QRF) training.

"The Marines from SALT are doing a fantastic job working tirelessly to integrate with the battalion on all levels," said Barker. "They have established rapport and strive for unit cohesion."

Ultimately, the true bonds formed between 2d ANGLICO and the 23IN during this MRE will contribute to saving lives.

MCSCG is in the ninth year of conducting the Georgian Deployment Program -- Resolute Support Mission (GDP-RSM). Working with the Georgians since 2009, U.S. Marines train, advise and deploy with Georgian Armed Forces infantry battalions to enhance their military capabilities.