Navy COOL Visits Ventura County

From Center for Information Warfare Training Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Sailors stationed at Naval Base Ventura County attended briefings on the benefits of Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL), April 13-14.



Navy COOL provides active-duty and Reserve Sailors -- whether forward deployed, underway, or ashore -- a way to map their Navy education, training, experience, and competencies to civilian credentials and occupations.



The visit was part of their tour throughout the U.S. to educate Sailors about the program. Just before stopping at Ventura County, representatives also visited Naval Air Station Lemoore.



"I hope more Sailors are able to take advantage of the program,” said Chief Navy Counselor Jeremy Garner, Naval Base Ventura County’s command career counselor. “What they get out of (Navy COOL) is the same credentialing they would get on the civilian side, and they don't need to wait until they get out to start the process."



The brief included a tour of the Navy COOL website and explained the voucher submission process and credentialing eligibility requirements.



Command Master Chief Martin Laurie of Naval Base Ventura County said he hopes more Sailors will start to see the benefits of Navy COOL's services.



“The program is valuable to all Sailors throughout their career,” said Laurie. “This is something Sailors can use to transition their current job skills into a civilian career when they are ready."



With 1,875 funded credentialing opportunities available, every enlisted Sailor has at least one credential he or she can earn. More than 1,500 credentialing opportunities are mapped to officer designators.



The schedule for upcoming COOL brief opportunities is available at http://www.cool.navy.mil/usn/news/briefs.htm.



For more information on Navy COOL, visit https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn or contact a Navy COOL representative at navycool@navy.mil or (850) 452-6683.

