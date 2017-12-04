RICHMOND, Va. - About 25 service members and Department of Defense civilians showed their enthusiasm in the "Kick Sexual Assault to the Curb” kickboxing class at the Defense Supply Center-Richmond Fitness Center, April 12, 2017. The high-impact class was part of the activities designed to increase awareness and prevention throughout April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



Katrina Leverette is the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Defense Logistics Agency- Aviation on DSCR. She said the kickboxing class was a great opportunity for people to participate in a calorie-burning fitness class while learning some great tools for self-defense.



Leverette coordinated the one-hour training with Mr. William Downey, the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Manager for the 80th Training Command, headquartered on the installation. “I think this is an excellent way to get people out of their comfort zones and build their self-awareness,” said Downey. “You’re never too old to learn how to defend yourself.”



To start off the class, Leverette and Downey led the participants in warm-up exercises. James Tanner, a certified personal trainer and former U.S. Marine, then ran the class through vigorous punching and kicking drills. Drenched in sweat, many of the participants said they benefited from the class, explaining they came as rookies and left as semi-professionals.



As the SHARP Victim Advocate for the 80th TC, Mr. Daniel Fink said the kickboxing class was a great way to give people a heightened sense of awareness and confidence. He said that, ultimately, a person’s best defense is distance. This means that, when you’re aware of someone approaching, increasing the distance between you and the one approaching can often give you the best chance of getting away.



“However, when someone catches you by surprise, you don’t always have the option of creating distance, and that’s where good self-defense skills can be used,” said Fink. He further explained that a common thing with perpetrators is that they will approach someone and ask, “What time is it?” to get the person to look away for a second or two, and that’s when he will try to take you down.



Self-defense training such as kickboxing helps people know what they can do to prevent an attack from occurring. Leverette said taking classes such as kickboxing “make me stronger, both physically and mentally.”



Other SAAPM activities scheduled on the DSCR installation are National Denim Day on April 26 and the Annual 5K Run/Walk on April 28. For more information on SAAPM events, go to http://www.dla.mil/News/AllNews/Tag/86452/sexaul-assault-awareness-and-prevention-month/.

