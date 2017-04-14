Command Assessment Team Gives Voice to Sailors' Concerns

As Abraham Lincoln nears the completion of its refueling and complex overhaul, Sailors are tirelessly working to ready the ship for its return to the fleet. In such a fast-paced environment, it can be easy to lose focus of everything but the work needing to be completed. That’s where the Command Assessment Team (CAT) steps in— helping create a clear picture about issues and challenges Sailors face daily.

"The CAT collects data for the commanding officer on specific topics,” explained Chief Hospital Corpsman Jennifer Avila, a command climate specialist. “Last month, the team focused on Sailors issues with the Fitness Enhancement Program and proper nutrition. Now, we are focusing on drug and alcohol issues as well as the non-judicial punishment process.”

Each month, the team sends out a call for Sailors, E-6 to E-1, to participate in focus groups to address their concerns and make recommendations for improvements. While there are topics the groups cover, no issue is off limits for discussion.

“When we first started, a few of the Sailors were apprehensive because they were told to show up to the focus groups. They didn’t know what exactly we did, until we explained our role.” said Avila. “We work on their behalf to allow the CO to see their point of view. Now, we are seeing more participation.”

The groups are conducted in an open-forum style so Sailors can feel discussing their issues without worrying about someone judging them, explained Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ernst Clervil, a CAT facilitator.

The focus group CAT representatives write down anonymous statements and create lists of what issues are troubling Sailors as well as possible solutions. The list is then provided to commanding officer for review.

“When we talked to Sailors at the last focus group, they were concerned that their workload might affect their ability to stay fit,” said Clervil. “When the CO saw this, there was a large push to help integrate nutrition information, workout programs, and times in the day set aside to work on both.”

The focus groups allow the voice of junior Sailors to be heard by the upper chain of command.

"Commands without a Command Climate evaluation system are destined to fail because they do not know what is on the mind of their Sailors or what they are dealing with," said Salas. "Of course commands conduct a yearly command survey, but aboard the Lincoln, we want to be proactive and address issues."

Ultimately, the job of the CAT comes down to improving the lives of Lincoln Sailors by promoting awareness about Sailors concerns to the chain of command. Whether you have concerns about awards and recognition or fitness and nutrition, the CAT wants to know.

“I really believe in this program because it allows the Sailors to give their voice and feel like their needs matter," said Avila.

Allowing the Sailors voice to be heard and coming together as a team to effect change is what makes a true difference. Focus groups are announced monthly and Sailors are encouraged to come share their thoughts. It could be your one response that makes all the difference.

