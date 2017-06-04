Lincoln Sailors Receive Stennis Leadership Awards

Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK (April 6, 2017) Rex Buffington II (left), executive director of the Stennis...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK (April 6, 2017) Rex Buffington II (left), executive director of the Stennis Center for Public Service presents the Statesman award to Lt. Cmdr. William Dougher (middle) at the Lincoln Leadership Awards dinner. The Stennis Center for Public Service is a federal legislative branch agency created by congress in 1988 to promote and strengthen public service leadership in America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cubano/Released) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Cmdr. William Dougher was presented the Statesman Award; Senior Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Donovan Mahiai was presented the Union Award; and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Sonia Mance was presented the Liberty Award. The awards recognize individuals who demonstrate sustained superior performance and exhibit the most exceptional leadership skills.

“It’s important we take the time to recognize those who demonstrate the characteristics of great leaders,” said Rex Buffington, executive director of Stennis Center for Public Service Leadership. “By the example these Sailors set for those around them they are helping shape and create future leaders.”

The Stennis Center for Public Service began annually presenting the Lincoln Leadership Awards to formally recognize an officer, chief petty officer and petty officer who exemplify superior and sustained leadership skills in 2011.

“It really is an honor for me to be part of the recognition of these Sailors, “said Capt. Ronald Ravelo, commanding officer of the Abraham Lincoln. “They not only exemplify characteristics of great leaders, but represent the USS Abraham Lincoln with the highest regard for Navy core values.”

“My family and I being invited to an event like this to be recognized for leadership is truly and honor,” said Mahiai. “It’s good to be acknowledged by the people I look up to as leaders and peers.”

Awardees were nominated and selected by groups of their peers on board, which made the recognition even more special for those selected.

“Sailors are always watching the actions of their leaders,” said Mance. “It’s important for us to set an example for those we lead.”