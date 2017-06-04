(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lincoln Sailors Receive Stennis Leadership Awards

    170406-N-SA173-040

    Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK (April 6, 2017) Rex Buffington II (left), executive director of the Stennis...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Courtesy Story

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    Lt. Cmdr. William Dougher was presented the Statesman Award; Senior Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Donovan Mahiai was presented the Union Award; and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Sonia Mance was presented the Liberty Award. The awards recognize individuals who demonstrate sustained superior performance and exhibit the most exceptional leadership skills.
    “It’s important we take the time to recognize those who demonstrate the characteristics of great leaders,” said Rex Buffington, executive director of Stennis Center for Public Service Leadership. “By the example these Sailors set for those around them they are helping shape and create future leaders.”
    The Stennis Center for Public Service began annually presenting the Lincoln Leadership Awards to formally recognize an officer, chief petty officer and petty officer who exemplify superior and sustained leadership skills in 2011.
    “It really is an honor for me to be part of the recognition of these Sailors, “said Capt. Ronald Ravelo, commanding officer of the Abraham Lincoln. “They not only exemplify characteristics of great leaders, but represent the USS Abraham Lincoln with the highest regard for Navy core values.”
    “My family and I being invited to an event like this to be recognized for leadership is truly and honor,” said Mahiai. “It’s good to be acknowledged by the people I look up to as leaders and peers.”
    Awardees were nominated and selected by groups of their peers on board, which made the recognition even more special for those selected.
    “Sailors are always watching the actions of their leaders,” said Mance. “It’s important for us to set an example for those we lead.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2017
    Date Posted: 04.17.2017 13:27
    Story ID: 230576
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lincoln Sailors Receive Stennis Leadership Awards, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Award
    CVN 72

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT