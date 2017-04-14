U.S. and ROK units prepare for Exercise MAX THUNDER 17

U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy personnel and aircraft will train with the Republic of Korea Air Forces in the annual, bilateral training Exercise MAX THUNDER 17, which will be hosted at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 17-28, 2017.



Exercise Max Thunder is part of a continuous exercise program to enhance interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces. These exercises highlight the longstanding military partnership, commitment and enduring friendship between two nations, help to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula, and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to stability in the Northeast Asia region.



"Exercise Max Thunder serves as an invaluable opportunity for U.S. and ROKAF forces to train together shoulder-to-shoulder and sharpen tactical skills vital to the defense and security of the Korean Peninsula," said Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, Seventh Air Force commander. "This exercise will rigorously test our aerial combat capability and highlights the ironclad commitment between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea and the multifaceted capabilities we possess in this theater.”



Approximately 1,000 U.S. personnel will participate in Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 in support of various aircraft including F-16s from 7th Air Force, AV-8Bs from the 12th Marine Aircraft Group, and EA-18Gs from the Electronic Attack Squadron 132. All participating U.S. units will operate from air bases in the ROK and Japan.



Approximately 500 ROK personnel will also participate in the exercise in support of various including the F-15K, F-16, F-5E, F-4E, KA-1, C-130, HH-60 and CN 235 aircraft.



Max Thunder is a regularly scheduled exercise that has been in planning for several months. It is the second largest flying exercise held on the Korean Peninsula.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2017 Date Posted: 04.16.2017 21:50 Story ID: 230505 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 210 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and ROK units prepare for Exercise MAX THUNDER 17, by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.