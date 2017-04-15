Parwan Detention Facility continues on improvement path

KABUL, Afghanistan (March 27, 2017) — Leadership at the Afghan National Detention Facility Prison – Parwan and a team from Resolute Support toured the prison this week to assess challenges, progress and evaluate how they can improve the facility.



The visit was part of an improvement initiative that began five months ago. It provided insight into the logistics and sustainment structures of the facility as well as engineering needs towards an Afghan self-sustained prison system.



Lieutenant General Ghulam Sakhi, chief of staff for supplies, technology and logistics affairs, explained that all material requests were satisfied for the prison, resulting in hot meals for detainees, uniforms, cooking dishes, blankets and more.



“All our supply requests have been received including medicine, vaccinations, cleaning supplies and hundreds of new mattresses. We also received new washing machines. Organizational clothing and individual equipment has been distributed to Military Police Garrison Command personnel,” Sakhi explained.



In the past, power at the prison was a challenge. Repaired generators and an abundant supply of propane fixed that problem.



"I am encouraged by the incremental progress I saw today. Improvements in food supply, delivery of blanks, transparent fuel acquisition and a lot of repair work that has already begun, which will continue to enhance the security of the prison,” said Major General Neil Thurgood, deputy commander of Combined Security Transition Command – Afghanistan.



During previous visits, the team identified the need to improve their supply chain structure and employed a reporting management process called the Core Inventory Management System.



“Logistic support such as clean cloths, clean beds, and good medical care is the backbone of human rights support in Parwan Prison," said Thomas A. Lockhart, executive director of CSTC-A’s office of sustainment.



Another area the team is focusing on is billeting for the guards.



“We will continue fulfilling our commitment to provide the necessary support to help them run the prison,” Thurgood said. “Let us not lose sight that this prison holds convicted individuals deemed to be a threat to the peace and stability of the Afghan government. Some of the largest security threats to the population in Afghanistan are here,"



The ANDFP-P was turned over to the Afghan government in December 2014. CSTC-A provides train, advise and assist capabilities as well as funding to the General Staff Chief of Logistics via Afghan pay and operations support. The Afghan government executes procurement, inventory and distribution of supplies.

