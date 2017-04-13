(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Luke home to first deck hockey rink in Arizona

    Arizona Coyotes and Luke Airmen

    Photo By Senior Airman James Hensley | A Thunderbolt takes a shot against an Arizona Coyotes player after the ribbon cutting...... read more read more

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2017

    Story by Senior Airman James Hensley 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    “We are excited about introducing deck hockey to the Airmen and families of Luke Air Force Base,” said Chief Master Sgt. Randall Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief. “We are grateful to the Coyotes and to Fighter Country Partnership for their thoughtful generosity and support to make this gift a reality.”

    Airmen and families now have another place to relieve stress or build comradery with the opening of the new rink.

    “This is a gift from Fighter Country Partnership to enhance the recreation and quality of life for families of Luke,” said Valerie Berube, 56th Mission Support Group partnership program manager. “This hockey rink gives Airmen choices when it comes to recreation or physical fitness. Now those Airmen who come from the colder areas in the north who are used to hockey and not so used to baseball, basketball or football can have a place to play their favorite sport. The great thing about this hockey rink is all you have to do is put on some sneakers, have a stick and a ball to play.”

    In support of the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Arizona Coyotes, who are also a partner and sponsor for the rink, came to Luke and held a hockey clinic for Airmen to learn a little bit of skills from the pros.

    “People who are new or have been introduced to hockey, to have something available to be able to put together a game or just mess around in their leisure time is great,” said Connor Murphy, Arizona Coyotes player. “Being such a cool team sport, it brings people together and the physicality, the passion, and the ups and downs really relates directly to life. If you’re dealing with issues at work or outside everyday things, it keeps you aware and helps you deal with it.”

    For more information on the hockey rink, contact the Community Center at 623-856-7152.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE
    Ariz.

