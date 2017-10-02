Nordhaus takes the reins at ANGRC

Air National Guard Readiness Center personnel welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony at the ANGRC here February 10.



Brig. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus took command of the Readiness Center from Maj. Gen. Michael R. Taheri.



“We’re honored to have the entire Nordhaus team be part of this business that we hold so dear for our nation,” said Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, the ceremony host. “I am extremely proud of where we’ve been, and I’m really hopeful for where we’re going. The Air National Guard is a special part of our nation’s defense, and an integral part of our communities.”



Nordhaus spoke about how units across the Guard value the professionalism and helpfulness of Readiness Center Airmen.



“As a wing commander, you know when you call the Readiness Center – and I called a lot of you – the answer is always ‘how can we serve, how can we get the mission done?’” Nordhaus said. “I know I’m here to serve you all and together we’re serving the 90 wings across the Guard.”



“We live in a world with incredible dynamic changes going on,” said Nordhaus. “So I’ll have to pick up where Gen. Taheri left off and continue with this team who are the best of the best. I salute you all, and my family and I can’t wait to get going.”



Taheri, who served as ANGRC commander since June 2014 and was recently named the new National Guard Bureau director of Strategic Plans and Policy, commended the Readiness Center staff for enabling ANG wings to function as modern-day incarnations of the minuteman.



“When the Air Force had a shortfall in F-16s,” he said, “I told General Rice ‘I know we can make this happen’ and you all went to work. Within a few days the unit was making things happen, and 37 days from notification, they were in the fight providing combat airpower. I can tell you that pretty much everybody in this building had something to do with getting those people in the fight.”



"I can tell you that it has been heartwarming to know that I had everyone here watching my back,” said Taheri. “It would be difficult for me to pick up and go if not for the fact that I know Gen. Nordhaus is coming in behind me, and he’s going to do spectacularly. I feel a lot better knowing that he’s going to be right there for all of you.”



The mission of the Air National Guard Readiness Center is to provide resources, policy oversight, guidance and support to ensure 90 ANG wings across 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia are trained and equipped to fulfill the full spectrum of operations, both at home and around the globe.

