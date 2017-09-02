Dog Face Soldiers selected for Best Ranger 2017

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Eight Soldiers of various 3rd Infantry Division units competed in a two-day selection to represent the Marne Division at this year’s Best Ranger Competition, Feb. 8-9.



Two two-man teams of Ranger qualified Soldiers from across the U.S. Army will travel to Fort Benning, Ga. this year to compete in the 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition.



“The Best Ranger Assessment is designed to physically test qualified Rangers,” said Sgt. Maj. Timothy Delarosa, operations sergeant major of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and lead planner for the selection. “We want to send the best of the best Rangers from 3rd ID.”



“This event is important to the competitors,” Delarosa continued. “It gives them a gauge on where they see themselves among other Rangers, helps them develop networking among other Soldiers in different units and puts the 3rd ID brand on the map.”



The Spartan Brigade, 2nd IBCT, hosted the selection, which included a Ranger Physical Assessment, body armor run, foot march, Marne Mile obstacle course, and combat water survival test.



“It’s another chance to try and improve myself and take the next step towards trying to better myself every day,” said 1st Lt. Francis Beaudette, a Fayetteville, N.C. native and platoon leader with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.



“I’d like to serve as an example to my Soldiers to show that you can always exceed the minimum standard,” Beaudette continued. “I hope that by doing this competition I make that point.”



In addition to Beaudette, five others were chosen to compete: 1st Lt. Matthew Gooch of 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Lt. Ian Concannon of 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 1st Lt. Scott Rapuano of 3-7 Inf., 1st Lt. Joseph Jeon of 3rd Combined Arms Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and Sgt. Jacob Piner of Task Force 1-28, 48th IBCT. 1st Lt. Stephen Snyder of 3-7 Inf. will serve as an alternate.



“I think it will be really cool to represent my unit, myself and my team,” said Rapuano, platoon leader with Bravo Company, 3-7 Inf. from Falls Church, Va.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 12:43 Story ID: 223391 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dog Face Soldiers selected for Best Ranger 2017, by SSG Candace Mundt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.