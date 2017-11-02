Ensuring Soldiers are mission-ready

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 12, 2017) -- Military life demands that Soldiers are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. Soldiers must be mentally and physically fit to ensure they are “mission ready.” The U.S. Army Chief of Staff Memorandum dated October 12, 2006, and AR 40-501 requires that all Soldiers undergo an annual Periodic Health Assessment (PHA), regardless of component. The PHA along with the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) assists with measuring mission readiness.



Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Ann Manfredini, Health Care Specialist, D.C. Medical Detachment, describes the PHA as consisting of many different steps: vision, vitals, HIV draw, meeting with dental providers, and meeting with the physician assistant (PA). The PHA is performed in the clinic unless soldiers are in Active Guard Reserve (AGR), in that case, it is performed in a medical treatment facility. Initially, soldiers complete a questionnaire to provide a health status update.



"The questionnaire allows for us to make sure the Soldiers are doing alright and the military is not putting them at risk…we need to make sure everyone is safe and are healthy, especially as some of our soldiers may not see a doctor every year,” said Capt. Craig Casella, a PA with the D.C. Medical Detachment. Casella stresses the difference between PHA and a physical.



"The PHA is not a physical, it is a preventative screening tool designed to improve reporting and visibility of Individual Medical Readiness (IMR) for all soldiers and ensures our soldiers are medically safe to do what is asked of them. If someone is relaying an issue, we will recommend often following up with their primary care provider, orthopedist, physical therapist, or cardiologist.”



Failure to comply with physical fitness or weight control standards may result in a soldier being “flagged,” and his or her standing diminished.



“If someone is not meeting standards, or if they have injuries, or there are concerns about them being able to safely perform their duties … our job is to translate that to the Soldier’s command to say this condition may prevent the soldier from performing certain roles or exercises, to allow for rehabilitation,” Casella said.



Sgt. Mark Stevenson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 104th Maintenance Company has been with the D.C. National Guard for more than 19 years. He “lost track" of the number of PHAs he's had. He feels the PHA helps with readiness and helps Soldiers know what condition they are in, much like a maintenance check for a vehicle. However, he states, “it’s a long process that takes most of the day, sometimes you have to come back the next day.”



“It is a necessary evil that we have to get accomplished – it gives you a yearly checkup on how you are doing and lets you know if you need to see an outside care provider," said 1st Lt. Travis Gardner, Maintenance Control Officer, 104th Maintenance Company, who has undergone five PHAs in his military career.



The process takes several hours due to in-depth assessments being rendered by the practitioners to ensure proper identification of any physical issues that could hinder medical readiness.



"The PHA provides unit commanders with a tool to understand Individual Mission Readiness for all Soldiers," Casella said. “It is essential that Soldiers are safely able to perform the duties that are asked of them.”

