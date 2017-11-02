D.C. National Guard honors Soldier-Leader for dedicated service to the nation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Brig. Gen. Renwick Payne’s 42 years of service to the nation were honored and celebrated by the District of Columbia National Guard in a retirement ceremony at the District of Columbia Armory, Feb. 11.



Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz, former commanding general, presided over the ceremony in front of hundreds of service members, family, friends and colleagues. He praised Payne as a leader and a friend who was focused on the troops and the mission of the D.C. National Guard.



“Today we are here to celebrate these 42 years of service that he has given this nation,” Schwartz said. “You can retire with pride saying you have done all you can for this great nation.”



During the ceremony, Schwartz presented the Distinguished Service Medal to Payne for his exceptional Army service. The Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to military or civilian personnel who have distinguished himself or herself by exceptionally meritorious service to the government in a duty of great responsibility.



The praise for Payne came in the form of awards and recognition from a wide array of leaders to include the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and retired Maj. Gen. Lawrence Gillespie, chairmen of the D.C. Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). ESGR, a Department of Defense program, promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers.



“He has been a very vital asset to the D.C. National Guard and has really helped the commanding general in enhancing the overall performance and status of the D.C. National Guard. He’s done a wonderful job in that,” Gillespie said.



Payne’s influence was also felt among the more junior officers and noncommissioned officers making up a significant portion of the D.C. National Guard’s membership.



“He set the example in terms of his professionalism [and] in terms of the way he works,” said Maj. William Walker, Mobilization Augmentation Command.



In his final speech in uniform, Payne recalled how his military service began almost by accident.



“I literally walked up to the steps of the armory and asked the dude who was standing there ‘what do you do’? He told me to come take the test and I took the test,” Payne said. “That was it.



“But before I joined the Army National Guard there was one incredible thing that happened in my life,” continued Payne. “The United States of America, this great country allowed me to become part of it. This is a great place. That single move allowed the person you see standing here before you to be who I am.”



After a few seconds, Payne recalled that a few other people played a major role in a successful military career that saw him rise in the ranks from a private to a general officer. Recognizing his family, officers, and noncommissioned officers who supported him and mentored him, Payne said that he owes them his gratitude.



“It has been my pleasure to be an American. It has been my pleasure to be an American Soldier. It is has been my pleasure to be among you. It has been my pleasure to be with you,” said Payne. “Thank you for allowing me to do this for 42 years.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 14:05 Story ID: 223312 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D.C. National Guard honors Soldier-Leader for dedicated service to the nation, by SSG Gigail Cureton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.