1-67 Armor bridges the gap

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan- At a time of transition for many, including the new Commander in Chief, U.S. Army service members remain focused on their work. For Soldiers deployed in southern Afghanistan, the train, advise and assist mission with coalition and Afghan partners continues as units rotate out.



Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III, the National Support Element for Support Commander, United States Forces Afghanistan, thanked Charlie Company, 1st Battalion 67th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas who are coming to the end of their 9 month deployment.



"We had many different relief in places going on and we asked for an infantry company from Kuwait and you guys did that," explained Thomson. "I am very proud of you all. You are about to get on a plane and head back to Kuwait then shortly after reunite with your families and loved ones."



Maj Gen. Thompson spoke with Soldiers of Charlie Company who supported Train, Advise and Assist Command South while they transitioned between units of the 4th Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division. Charlie Company, 1-67 AR served as the an Expeditionary Adivising Package while at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan.



"We started with a 46 day mission at Tarin Kot, Afghanistan bolstering the defenses there and doing a bunch of single day advising missions to eight different locations in Afghanistan. Overall, the guys did a great job," said Captain Neal Fulsing, commander of Charlie Company, 1-67 AR, 1st Armored Division. "It makes me feel really proud to receive the call and the guys definitely earned it. They can see that the training and hard work paid off."



"There are about 324 million Americans making us the third most populous country in the world. Less than 3 million serve in all of our armed forces. What we do over here is a bargain insurance policy for our country. Just south of here is a place called Tarnak farms, that's were the plan for 9-11 was hatched," said Thomson. "That's were those terrorist trained at, and there's an American flag flying there now. We can never forget that. We will not allow for another sanctuary and safe haven for terrorist to attack our homeland. That's why it is a bargain insurance policy."



Charlie Co. 1-67 AR will return to Fort Bliss, Texas in the upcoming weeks and take some leave to recoup from their 9 month deployment. They will then start their individual training, field new equipment, conduct gunnery and train for a rotation at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California.

