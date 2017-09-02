263rd AAMDC receives Army Superior Unit Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) commander, presents the Army Superior Unit Award to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Glenn A. Bramhall, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commander, on behalf of the 263rd AAMDC, South Carolina Army National Guard, during a visit to the unit headquarters in Anderson, South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2017. (US Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Roby Di Giovine/Released) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – The U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) commander presented the Army Superior Unit Award (ASUA) to the South Carolina Army National Guard, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) during a visit to the unit’s headquarters, Feb. 9, 2017.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan presented the award to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Glenn A. Bramhall, 263rd AAMDC commander. Bramhall accepted on behalf of the 263rd AAMDC and its subordinate units for exceptionally meritorious performance of duty while conducting operations and activities throughout the U.S. Northern Command as the U.S. Army North’s regionally assigned force during a period spanning from April 22, 2013 to March 22, 2015.



“When I look at the Army values and my experience with your unit, the one that I want to focus on is duty,” said Buchanan. “Duty is really just about accomplishing the mission, it’s about getting the job done, and it’s about meeting your obligations. But what I really appreciate about you guys is that you’re quiet professionals. You get the job done and just make it happen. But once in a while someone’s got to ask what’s going on so they can understand what it is you’re doing for them, because most of the country has no clue.”



The 263rd AAMDC served as administrative control for its subordinate units in the National Capital Region in support of Operation Noble Eagle during the award period. Having previously served as U.S. Army Military District of Washington/Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region commander from 2013 to 2015, Buchanan was one of the leaders in the chain-of-command for the 263rd AAMDC during a majority of the length of time cited in the award.



“You’re the ones ensuring standardization, training, and professionalism,” said Buchanan. “You’re the ones that always get them there and ensure that they are in fact ready to go and maintain that readiness throughout.”



Buchanan also presented the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Davis for his performance as the Forward Air Defense coordination officer and liaison officer to U.S. Army North on behalf of the 263rd AAMDC.



In addition to the awards ceremony, Buchanan was given a tour of the facility during the visit and was presented with several briefings and discussions on the mission and capabilities of the 263rd AAMDC.