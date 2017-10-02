Belvoir Hospital Opens Doors to Adolescent Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit

Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (February 10, 2017) The Belvoir Hospital opens the Department of...... read more read more Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (February 10, 2017) The Belvoir Hospital opens the Department of Defense's first Adolescent Inpatient Behavioral Health unit February 10, 2017. The event was attended by military medicine leadership from across the National Capital Region. The goal of the unit is to reduce the burden of mental illness on affected adolescents and their families by offering evidence-based treatments in a professional, caring environment. (Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown) see less | View Image Page

Teenage beneficiaries in mental-health crisis can now access inpatient services within the National Capital Area, after Fort Belvoir Community Hospital opened an Adolescent Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit Feb. 10.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new clinic- the first of its kind in the Department of Defense- was attended by leadership from across military medicine, including Adm. David Lane, Director, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Clark, Director of Healthcare Operations at the Defense Health Agency.



“It has been said it takes a village to raise a child,” said Belvoir Hospital Director Col. Jason Wieman. “It took an army to open this clinic and we have never received anything but support from the Defense Health Agency during the process.”



The support from both DHA and WRNMMC will continue to prove vital to the unit in the future, said Wieman.



“Walter Reed personnel will be braving the traffic to provide coverage in the unit,” he said. “It’s a selfless thing, totally in keeping with the core values of each of the services, and we’re so grateful to all those who made it, and will continue to make it possible.”



The unit strives to reduce the burden of mental illness on the estimated 1 in 4 affected adolescents and their families by offering evidence-based treatments in a caring and safe environment, said Col. Wendi Waits, chief of the unit.



Patients in the unit will participate in individual, group and family therapy sessions. Care includes a number of specialized treatments including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, accelerated resolution therapy, art, recreation and yoga therapies, as well as training in coping skills.



“Family therapy will be a big portion of the treatment here,” said Waits. “Families go through a lot and it’s important that they receive help to learn how to cope with the patient’s illness and offer support. Family support, even during times of significant family conflict, serves as an important source of encouragement for patients.”



Additionally, patients receive comprehensive medical, nursing and psychosocial assessments, medications when indicated, and the round-the-clock nursing care. Each patient’s treatment team works with them to develop a comprehensive inpatient treatment plan, as well as a discharge plan. A teacher will assist in developing an individualized education plan that best suits the patient’s academic and emotional well-being as they transition back to outpatient care.



“It’s been a goal to establish the National Capital Region as an adolescent center of excellence. This inpatient unit allows us to continue this vision,” said Waits. So many people were instrumental in making this unit a reality and we’re so happy to be able to offer this level of care.”