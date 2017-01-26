Legislative "Meet the Military" Breakfast

Photo By Maj. Michael Garcia | The Utah Defense Alliance hosted another “Meet the Military” breakfast event at...... read more read more

Photo By Maj. Michael Garcia | The Utah Defense Alliance hosted another “Meet the Military” breakfast event at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda on January 26. The event provided an opportunity for Utah State Legislators to meet and interact with senior leaders from Fort Douglas, Hill Airforce Base, Tooele Army Depot, Dugway Proving Ground, and the Utah Army National Guard. The 76th Division Operational Response (OR) Chief of Staff, Col. Doug Cherry, represented Fort Douglas on behalf of 76th Div. OR Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Ricky Waddell. see less | View Image Page