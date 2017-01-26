Legislative "Meet the Military" Breakfast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Utah Defense Alliance hosted another “Meet the Military” breakfast event at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda on January 26.
The event provided an opportunity for Utah State Legislators to meet and interact with senior leaders from Fort Douglas, Hill Airforce Base, Tooele Army Depot, Dugway Proving Ground, and the Utah Army National Guard.
The 76th Division Operational Response (OR) Chief of Staff, Col. Doug Cherry, represented Fort Douglas on behalf of 76th Div. OR Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Ricky Waddell. Junior members from the 76th Div. OR, the 807th Medical Command, the 96th Sustainment Brigade, and the Army Reserve Careers Division, 13th Battalion, manned the display booth consisting of a medical training mannequin, trifolds, Army Reserve table cloth/banners, coffee mug/water bottle giveaways, and video slides of training and events to showcase the unit’s mission and capabilities.
