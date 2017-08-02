HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. – The “Crazyhorse” Soldiers of Troop C, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade were warmly welcomed home in a ceremony at Hunter Army Airfield February 8.

The Soldiers were returning from a nine month deployment in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Maj. Gen Jim Rainey, commander, 3rd Infantry Division along with Colonel Jeff A. Becker, commander, 3rd CAB were there to welcome the Soldiers home.

“I am just so immensely proud of our Soldiers and thankful to their Families for their service and sacrifice,” Becker said. “None of this is possible without the resilience of the Families at home.”

Lashonda Leon brought all three of her sons Jahlen, Marley and Jacob to welcome home her husband Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Leon.

“I’m excited and I’m ready. It’s been a long nine months,” Mrs. Leon said.

Leon spoke on what it’s like to raise three young boys while their father is deployed.

“It’s very hard. You have to have a lot of patience. It can be stressful, but at the same time you have to be supportive of your husband doing the job that he is doing,” Mrs. Leon said. “You know what you’re getting into when you marry a Soldier.”

Leon said her immediate plan was to have a long awaited date night with her husband.

When the doors opened and the Soldiers appeared they sang the “Dog-Faced Soldier Song” and reunited with their loved ones.

“It feels great to be home. After nine months it is a well-deserved homecoming. I missed my Family a lot,” Mr. Leon said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 11:17 Story ID: 223180 Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crazyhorse Soldiers return home from Afghanistan, by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.