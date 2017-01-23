19-Man Reserve Team; Monitors Matierial Traffic Through Taji

“I would imagine it would be hard to accomplish any mission without having the proper tools and equipment to accomplish the task,” said Sgt. 1st Class Robert Mackey, the Support Operations Mobility NCOIC with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa.

In order to plan and prepare for future operations the U.S. Army uses Movement Control Teams to maintain accountability of supplies and their locations as they move throughout the U.S. Army Central Commands area of responsibility.

Movement Control Teams are responsible for allocating transportation; coordinating the movement of Soldiers, equipment, bulk fuel and water shipments; as well as tracking the location of cargo shipments within their areas of responsibility.

The 839th MCT, a 19-person Army Reserve unit from Miami, Fla., began their mission of monitoring material traffic through Camp Taji, Iraq and its surrounding locations Jan. 1, 2017.

"My team's mission here is to help maintain the in-transit visibility of equipment moving in and out of our operational area," said First Lt. Randy Lence, the Commanding Officer of the 839th MCT.

839th MCT Soldiers work to maintain in-transit visibility of actively moving material throughout their AOR by monitoring and continually scrubbing the material tracking sheets of inbound and outbound supplies.

"We view multiple reports to track the movement of equipment by every means air, land and sea, by continually reviewing these trackers we can give an estimated date of material arrival that becomes more accurate as the material moves closer," said Lence.

Actively traveling elements in the USCENTCOM AOR are stopped for multiple reasons; from border crossings to invalid points of contact on the receiving end of their final destination. A large part of the MCT mission is correcting these multiple points of failure to keep the flow of supplies moving freely.

"We act as the middle man between our sending and receiving customers. By scrubbing transportation paperwork we foresee future problems and correct those issues before the material stops moving, our goal is to keep the flow of supplies moving freely," said Sgt. 1st Class, Harvey Darrisaw, the 839th MCT 1st Sgt.

Each location material moves to may have a different requirement and so 839th MCT Soldiers have to remain conscious of each supplies final destination to ensure the successful movement of equipment.

"Just because something is good in Camp Taji, that doesn't necessarily mean it can be accepted into other locations downrange," said Lence.

The 839th MCT mission is to facilitate the movement of cargo and ensure that it reaches its destination in a timely and efficient manner. To date, 839th MCT Soldiers have processed more than 100 requests to have material moved throughout the theater and they had in-processed and continued the movement of more than 150 vehicles and shipping containers.

"We are a combat multiplier, and by completing our mission and successfully moving material throughout our AOR my team and I help to guarantee mission success. We see each object we move forward as mission critical from toilet paper to rockets; without the tools and equipment required to fight it, a war cannot be won. We are here to support the 1st TSC / 316th ESC mission of providing logistics support throughout the USCENTCOM AOR.

