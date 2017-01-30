NAVSTA Sailing Center and Marina

The Sailing Center offers boating classes for adults and summer camps for children as well as a wide array of rental boats including kayaks and paddleboards, power boats for fishing and water skiing, and a fleet of over 50 sailboats from dinghies to cruising keel.



“The Sailing Center and Marina is a great place to enjoy recreational boating and fishing in the Hampton Roads area,” said Steve Baxley, Director of the Sailing Center and Marina. “Active duty military, reservists, retirees, family members and DoD civilian employees can learn to sail, kayak, rent boats and fishing gear, and enjoy a relaxing time on the water.”



The Sailing Center and Marina offers 200 deep water slips, conference rooms with waterfront views, a nearby fishing pier, boat ramp, ice, bait and fishing supplies, complementary pump out service, marina store, free WiFi internet, and dinghy storage boats.



"It was interesting learning hands-on how to operate a small fishing boat thru the class provided at the Sailing Center and Marina," said Information System Technician 1st Class Jayson Millbrook. “It was especially awesome to meet other Sailors with my same interest”.



Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsors The Sailing Center and Marina and also covers a wide scope of support and leisure services throughout the Hampton Roads area by providing active duty military, reservists, retirees, family members and DoD civilian employees with the finest facilities, programs and activities to meet their recreational and social needs.



The Sailing Center and Marina also received recognition by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as a Virginia Green Attraction.

