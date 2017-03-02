2nd AAB conducts annual gunnery range

Photo By Cpl. Shannon Kroening | Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, await orders to...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Shannon Kroening | Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, await orders to engage targets while conducting a gunnery range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 7, 2017. The Marines participate in this annual qualification in order to gauge and improve their skills with the MK19 automatic grenade launcher, the M2 .50 caliber machine gun, and overall operation of assault amphibian vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening) see less | View Image Page

Marines with Mobility and Counter-Mobility Platoon, 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, took aim and sent rounds down range during an annual gunnery range at the Sandy Run Training Area-10, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017.



The range is the culminating event in testing the assault amphibian vehicle crews and their sections on their ability to work as a cohesive unit and also their ability to fire the mounted M-2 .50 caliber machine guns and MK-19 40mm grenade launchers.



“We conduct a gunnery like this one to ensure that our Marines are as cohesive as a platoon as possible,” said 2nd Lt. Roger Kertsetter, an Assault Amphibian Vehicle officer and platoon commander. “This gunnery [range] will let us know what level of proficiency they are at, and help us determine where they need to be.”



The Marines are graded on a point system for the range with a maximum possible score of 1,000, with 700 points as the minimum passing score. Each gunner faced 10 separate engagements, worth 100 points each.



“We are here to better ourselves,” said Pfc. Jhon Voloypizarro, an Assault Amphibious Vehicle Marine. “Gunnery ranges like this one help to test ourselves in not only our individual capabilities, but also as a collective group.”



“The Marines will be able to take away what they learn here today and it is my hope that they gain a deeper understanding for the vehicles and the weapons systems they carry to effectively utilize them in combat,” said Kertsetter.



The Marines fired at various targets along the range at unknown distances. They also moved up and down the range while engaging targets at different directions. This effort of moving while firing helped give the Marines a better understanding of how a combat scenario would be.



“The Assault Amphibian Vehicles of the Corps, to me, are what put the amphibious roots back into the Corps,” said Kertsetter.