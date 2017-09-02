Tax center visits Marines at work

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Joseph Bernestine assists Lance Cpl. James Bonitz with his taxes at Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Joseph Bernestine assists Lance Cpl. James Bonitz with his taxes at Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Feb. 2. Sgt. Maj. Willie Edens coordinated with the tax center to visit the unit to grant an opportunity for those Marines to accomplish their annual tax requirement during the work day. Bernestine is a tax quality reviewer for the New River Tax Center. Bonitz is supply administrator with MALS-26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tavairus Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Marines with the New River Tax Center assisted service members with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 in filing their taxes at their headquarters on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.



Sgt. Maj. Willie Edens, MALS-26 sergeant major, coordinated with the tax center to visit the unit and assist the Marines filling their annual tax returns during the day.



"I have four major departments where we work at a high pace 24/7 making a very complicated schedule and making it difficult for Marines to get to the tax center," said Lt. Col. Edward Carpenter, MALS-26 commanding officer. "It’s much more convenient and much more comfortable for (the Marines) to come here since this is a known location and any Marine is able come here with permission from their sections."



The tax center Marines were placed in MALS-26 headquarters right next to the command deck to be more accessible to the Marines.



"This is an amazing service," said Lance Cpl. James Bonitz, supply administrator for MALS-26. "They were very knowledge and responsive to my questions. This was very convenient for me because I work right next door and it was easy for me to go and see them before I started working for the night shift."



The Marines from the tax center are put through weeks of training with certified public accountants and the IRS, followed by two months of hands on training with mock tax returns.