Marines with the New River Tax Center assisted service members with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 26 in filing their taxes at their headquarters on Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
Sgt. Maj. Willie Edens, MALS-26 sergeant major, coordinated with the tax center to visit the unit and assist the Marines filling their annual tax returns during the day.
"I have four major departments where we work at a high pace 24/7 making a very complicated schedule and making it difficult for Marines to get to the tax center," said Lt. Col. Edward Carpenter, MALS-26 commanding officer. "It’s much more convenient and much more comfortable for (the Marines) to come here since this is a known location and any Marine is able come here with permission from their sections."
The tax center Marines were placed in MALS-26 headquarters right next to the command deck to be more accessible to the Marines.
"This is an amazing service," said Lance Cpl. James Bonitz, supply administrator for MALS-26. "They were very knowledge and responsive to my questions. This was very convenient for me because I work right next door and it was easy for me to go and see them before I started working for the night shift."
The Marines from the tax center are put through weeks of training with certified public accountants and the IRS, followed by two months of hands on training with mock tax returns.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 11:07
|Story ID:
|223015
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tax center visits Marines at work, by LCpl Tavairus Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
